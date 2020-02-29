Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rises By 9.1%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SSR Mining by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,685,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in SSR Mining by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.