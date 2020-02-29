Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Rises By 7.8%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 282,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 549,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 332,638 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

