Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Grows By 5.8%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 19,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at $378,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.25 and a beta of 2.18. SunPower has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

