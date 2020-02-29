Short Interest in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Decreases By 11.7%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 9,131,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,006. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

