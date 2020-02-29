Short Interest in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Rises By 6.0%

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 996,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Telaria stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,291. The firm has a market cap of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Telaria has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.19.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telaria by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telaria by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Telaria by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telaria by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 697,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

