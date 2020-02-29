Short Interest in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Grows By 7.0%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

TEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 202,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 71,716 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.