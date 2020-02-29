Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Expands By 9.5%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.44. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.