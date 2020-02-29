Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Rises By 9.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,890 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

