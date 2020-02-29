Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Declines By 10.1%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 243,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,259. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

