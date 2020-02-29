Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Rises By 8.1%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 275,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ULH opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several research firms have commented on ULH. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

