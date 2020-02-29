Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Decreases By 9.0%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

URBN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

