Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rises By 9.4%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 30th total of 23,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VIAC opened at $24.61 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

