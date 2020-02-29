Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Increases By 7.1%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WRB stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

