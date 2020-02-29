Short Interest in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Drops By 8.7%

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WEC opened at $92.33 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

