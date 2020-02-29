Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Increases By 7.1%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of WSR stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.04. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.