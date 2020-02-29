Short Interest in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Grows By 8.4%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.62. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

