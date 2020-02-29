Short Interest in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Increases By 6.8%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 242,159 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Xencor by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 170,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

