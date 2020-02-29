Short Interest in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expands By 6.9%

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.