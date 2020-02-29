SiaCashCoin (SCC) Hits One Day Volume of $490.00

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $64,751.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Token Profile

SiaCashCoin’s launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,085,542,638 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin.

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

