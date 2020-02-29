SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $524,552.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $524,552.00 and $545.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02587800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03591850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00778908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00581382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,237,338 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

