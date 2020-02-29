SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $537,021.00 and approximately $541.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,588.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.02584615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.62 or 0.03693611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00689463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00780561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00088784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00590449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,238,623 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

