Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.41 ($49.31).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €36.66 ($42.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.78 and a 200-day moving average of €39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

