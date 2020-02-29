Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

SIG stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

