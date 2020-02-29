Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,023 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.37% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.