Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

