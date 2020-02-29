Silverway Price Down 36.7% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Silverway has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $34,905.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03591850 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002259 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00307700 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00753736 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006044 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

