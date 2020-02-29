SIMDAQ Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. SIMDAQ has a market capitalization of $78,654.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official.

SIMDAQ Token Trading

SIMDAQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

