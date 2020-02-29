Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $123.08. 5,739,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $119.91 and a one year high of $186.40.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
