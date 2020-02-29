Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Short Interest Update

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,290,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 183,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

