Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 66,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,029. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $8,288,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $7,902,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $5,584,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

