SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $37,047.00 and $3,755.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

