Skychain Price Tops $0.0815 (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a total market cap of $609,896.00 and $2,729.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skychain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skychain Token Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

