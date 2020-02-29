Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Tops $8.34 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005673 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $179,184.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

