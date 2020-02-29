Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SGH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 317,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,672. The firm has a market cap of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.40. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Roth Capital cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smart Global by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smart Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Smart Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

