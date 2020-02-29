Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 403,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.