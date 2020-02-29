Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68. Smartshare has a market cap of $828,027.00 and $129,975.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

