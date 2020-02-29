Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Ocugen (NYSE:OCGN) Critical Survey

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.14 billion 3.84 $600.00 million $2.02 22.32 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Nephew and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.67%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 261.11%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45%

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Ocugen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. Additionally, it offers meniscal repair system. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

