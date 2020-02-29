SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SMTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.84. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get SMTC alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SMTC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SMTC by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.