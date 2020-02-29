Snetwork Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Snetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Snetwork

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,527,757 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

Snetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

