SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Hits $578,925.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $578,925.00 and approximately $121,765.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005409 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,744,820 coins and its circulating supply is 22,667,728 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

