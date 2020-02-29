Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post $38.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.26 million and the lowest is $38.22 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $39.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $157.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.54 million to $158.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.32 million, with estimates ranging from $164.62 million to $168.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,187.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,150 shares of company stock worth $1,229,269. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Solar Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Solar Capital has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $818.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

