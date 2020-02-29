SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $707,441.00 and $283.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,935,819 coins and its circulating supply is 57,360,714 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

