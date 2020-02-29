SolarCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $240.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $703,426.00 and $240.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00689463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007578 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000761 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,936,090 coins and its circulating supply is 57,360,985 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

