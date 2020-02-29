Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,898. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

