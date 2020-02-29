Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price

News articles about Square (NYSE:SQ) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Square earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Square’s ranking:

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 23,345,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.