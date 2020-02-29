Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AT&T’s score:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. 119,958,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,834,378. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

