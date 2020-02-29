Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receiving Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE SNE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.46. Sony has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

