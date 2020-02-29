SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Liquid and Kucoin. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $577,452.00 and $22,359.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00482195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.06451501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

