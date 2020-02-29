SounDAC (XSD) Price Hits $0.0049

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a total market cap of $71,927.00 and approximately $68,652.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000606 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

