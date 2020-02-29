Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,419.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,159 shares of company stock worth $685,170. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,186. The stock has a market cap of $343.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.